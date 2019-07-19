Ghanaians in the diaspora must have a rep in Parliament-Director, Diaspora Affairs

The Director, Diaspora Affairs and Chairman, Year of Return Steering Committee, Akwasi Aqua Ababio, is advocating for a legislator in Ghana’s parliament who would represent the Diaspora community.

He told Kwabena Agyapong, host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the move would allow the diaspora to elect a lawmaker drawn from their ranks, to represent their interest in parliament.

He admonished Ghana to follow the steps of Senegal and adopt this move in order to ensure that Ghanaians in the diaspora contribute to the development of the country.

In 2017, representatives from Senegal’s diaspora were granted almost 10% of seats in parliament.

The decision was due to the fact that the country saw the importance and key role that migrants play in the West African nation’s economy.

More than half a million Senegalese live outside their homeland, sending back more than $1.64bn a year in remittances to their families, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) figures.

Senegal is home to 13 million people, but France, Italy and Spain are popular choices for legal and illegal migrants.

Ghana, on the other hand, bagged Three Billion United States Dollars’ worth of remittances.

One of the main responsibilities of Mr. Akwasi Awua Ababio is to ensure that Ghana fully engages the Diaspora and leverages the pool of talents and investment potential for the development of Ghana while employing policies and comprehensive strategies that will exponentially grow Ghana’s diasporan remittances beyond the currently stated $3 billion. The engagement and utilization of diaspora talent and investment potential for the development of Ghana.

He believes with a representative in Ghana’s parliament form the ranks of the diaspora would go a long way to help engage the effect.

He described the population of Ghanaians in the diaspora, as a huge constituency with nearly 3 million Ghanaians living abroad

He disclosed that the proposal was under consideration.

The World Bank’s latest Migration and Development Brief has disclosed that remittances from Ghanaians living abroad to Ghana increased by 7.3 percent to US$3.8 billion in 2018.

According to the report, transfers grew by almost 10 percent to US$46 billion.

Ghana was among the top 10 beneficiaries in Africa which also included Comoros US$14 million, forming 19.1 per cent of GDP; Gambia (US$245million, 15.3 per cent); Lesotho (US$438 million, 13.7 per cent); Cape Verde ($243 million, 12.3 per cent); Liberia (US$387 million, 12 per cent); Zimbabwe (US$1.8 billion, 9.6 per cent); Senegal (US$2.2 billion, 9.1 per cent); Togo (US$452 million, 8.5 per cent); and Nigeria (US$24.3 billion, 6.1 per cent).