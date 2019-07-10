Ghanaians to visit South Africa visa-free

Ghanaians will now enter South Africa visa-free following the decision by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs to add Ghana to a list of seven countries whose nationals will be permitted to enter South Africa without a visa.

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, indicated that citizens of the seven countries are able to enter South Africa without a visa.

He said: “Tourism will soar if we relax visa requirements for entry into South Africa. We know that Tourism is very important for job creation.

“Out of the 193 countries who are member states of the United Nations, the Department has granted visa-free status to 75 countries. Of these 16 are in our continent and are SADC members and 59 are from all over the world.”

Other countries added to South Africa’s new list of visa-free countries are: Qatar, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Home Affairs Minister further indicated that his office will immediately enter into discussions with the respective countries about how a visa-free regime will work.