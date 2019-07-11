GHS advocates strict adherence to personal hygiene in the face of detection of poliovirus type-2

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has underscored the need for residents in Tamale to practice good hygiene in order to minimize the spread of the of poliovirus type-2.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Director of the service, Dr. Nsiah Asare said, it would be important for Ghanaians in general to also practice good hygiene to curtail the spread.

GHS has issued an alert over a rare type of polio, poliovirus type-2, which has been detected within the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region.

The health authorities observed the virus in a sewage drain in Tamale.

GHS explained in the alert that the virus, which had been eradicated from humans, but has recently resurfaced and observed only in the Tamale area.

The virus, health authorities suspect might have been carried across through a migrant activity.

According the ministry, collaboration with Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, through routine surveillance activities on Polio, have detected and confirmed Poliovirus type-2 from environmental sample at the Tamale Metropolis, Northern Region. This constitutes a public health emergency.

Dr. Asare asked the public to wash their hands with soap under running water after visiting a toilet facility, before they prepare food, before cooking or feeding babies before serving meals and after playing.

He has also asked the public to deist from defecating in the open, bury their faeces, and also use disinfectants to clean their toilet facilities.

Meanwhile, parents have been admonished to complete the instituted vaccination schedule to protect their children.

On 17 January 2019, two genetically-linked circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) isolates were reported from Molumbo district, Zambezia province, Mozambique. The first one, was from an acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) case with onset of paralysis on 21 October 2018, a six-year old girl with no history of vaccination, and the second isolate was from a community contact of the first case, a child aged one-year old.