Give Public Accounts Committee Powers to arrst & prosecute-Dr. Apaak

A Member of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) Dr. Clement Apaak has underscored the need for the committee to be given the powers to cause the direct arrest and prosecution of defaulting state officials who appear before them over the Auditor General’s report.

The MP for Builsa South believes the committee would need additional powers to ensure their work becomes meaningful.

He cited Kenya as an example saying with their system, measures have been adopted to make their public accounts committee powerful to deal with persons indicted in the auditor general’s report.

“It is important to add that the PAC does not have the mandate or the power to arrest and prosecute those who are indicted in the auditor general’s report. that is the prerogative of the speaker after we present our report to the plenary.

“And I have advocated that we perhaps need to look at other parts of the continent for best practices, such as in Kenya and Rwanda where the PAC is mandated and empowered by law to arrest even at the sitting when an auditee appears and is not able to justify or challenge any infraction noted against him or her by the Auditor General, ” he said.

The Public Accounts Committee consists of not more than 25 members and is chaired by a Member who does not belong to the party which controls the Executive branch of Government. The duty of the Committee is to examine the audited accounts showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the public expenditure of the government as presented to the House by the Auditor-General of Ghana.

Standing Order 165 of Parliament assigns to the Public Accounts Committee, PAC, the examination of the audited accounts showing the appropriation of funds granted by Parliament to the government.

In the wisdom of Parliament, the PAC is one of the only two committees of the House chaired by a member from the minority side of the Legislative body. This is to deepen the mandate of the committee in scrutinizing properly, the audited accounts of government institutions.