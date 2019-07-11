Give us a credible, free, fair & transparent election in 2020-Mahama to EC

The Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Jean Mensa and her deputies have paid a courtesy call on former president John Dramani Mahama.

The visitation afforded the two parties to discuss a wide range of issues of concern to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Commission itself.

This included the just ended limited registration exercise, implementation of ROPAL, the need for a robust and reliable IT system for the EC, gazetting of polling station results of election 2016, which remains outstanding, among others.

Commenting on the visitation, Mr. Mahama said: ‘’On behalf of the NDC, I reminded the Commission that Ghana’s electoral process is considered an example and one of the best on the continent of Africa, and this is because of the exchange of ideas and the timely resolution of challenges we face after each and every election.

I also reiterated the need for the Chairperson and her team to see political parties as active partners in the electioneering process to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.’’

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who was also at the meeting gave the EC an assurance that the NDC was ready to collaborate with the Commission to make the upcoming general elections a success.

This is just to assure you that the NDC as a party will continue to play that pivotal role to ensure that our electoral processes are enhanced, to help you succeed because if the EC succeeds, Ghana has succeeded, and all of us have succeeded,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said.