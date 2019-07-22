Go find killers of Ahmed Suale & the kidnapped girls instead of wasting time to exonerate Bissue-Anas jabs

Tiger Eye PI has refuted claims by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service that it has exonerated the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr. Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, from allegations of corruption.

The producers of the documentary galamsey fraud part 1, said the case was under review.

According to the statement, although the report from the CID was framed in a suggestive language to make it look as if Mr. Bissue and the rest were exonerated, Tiger Eye PI welcomes the decision of the police to remove itself from the investigations.

‘’This is because the involvement of the Ghana Police Service in the said investigation has been nothing but needlessly duplicitous and superfluous and a total waste of resources.’’

The statement recounted a petition, which was sent to the Office of Special Prosecutor in February 2019, just at the same time as the documentary was published.

Lawyers of the investigative team of Tiger Eye PI deemed the Office of Special Prosecutor most suitable to investigate the matter, which also involves politically, exposed persons.

The statement further disclosed Tiger Eye PI did not send a petition to the Ghana Police Service and it has not participated in any purported investigations by the service.

‘’The Ghana Police Service has conducted itself in this matter ass an unhappy unsolicited busybody with no real substance to inform a decision. The Office of the Special Prosecutor is fully seized with the matter and it is still conducting its investigation,’’ the statement added.

The statement added ‘’Tiger Eye PI understands the police to be saying that it does not have the required evidence which is properly before the Office of the Special Prosecutor and so it is only fair that the police discontinue its work and focus on other equally important tasks including finding the killers of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a journalist with Tiger Eye P, who was murdered in cold blood in on January 2019 as well as the missing Takoradi girls and other seemingly cold case files. Tiger Eye PI assures the Ghana Police Service of its continuous support to uncover some of these crimes.’’

Meanwhile, it has assured the public that Tiger Eye PI is cooperating fully with the Office of Special Prosecutor and the last of such cooperation was on July 19 July 2019 when the office, provided Tiger Eye PI with an additional witness statement form.

”So far as we are concerned, the matter is still under investigation and we await the final outcome of the process by the Office of Special Prosecutor. We are grateful to the Ghana Police Service for graciously bowing out of the matter since its in