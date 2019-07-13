Govt has paid GH¢283 million as judgement debts between 2017 & 2019-Finance Minister

The government has paid judgement debts totalling GH¢283 million to individuals and companies between 2017 and 2019, the Finance Minister Ken Oforu-Atta has disclosed.

He made the disclosure in parliament on Friday indicating that these payments were done due to court orders for breaches of contracts, largely compensations for personal injury claims and acquisitions, “which cannot be ignored.”

He was responding to a question posed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mion, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, on how much government has paid in judgment debts from January 2017 to date.

The minister disclosed further that in January 2017 the outstanding judgement debt that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government came to meet totalled GH¢482,413,354.

Aside from these figures, there are a number of cases pending in court and a further GH¢97,076,438 had crystalised out of the cases, bringing the total amount to GH¢679,489.

He said the government had no choice but to pay 42 percent of the outstanding, which was approximately GH¢94million yearly, due to the garnisheeing of government’s accounts and the renegotiations held.

“The phenomenon and quantum of judgement debts is a deplorable development in our country and can distort our budget as they result from unpredictable breaches in contracts and unethical behaviours of officers who have been entrusted with the responsibility to take care of the public purse.

“Government continues to pay several millions of cedis in judgment debts to individuals and companies due to court orders for breaches of contracts, largely compensations for personal injury claims and acquisitions, which cannot be ignored”, he said