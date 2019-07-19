Gov’t to establish permanent body to protect, ensure media freedom

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has expressed government’s commitment to supporting measures that deepen the frontiers of free expression in the advancement of the country’s democracy.

Speaking at a ceremony to open a forum in Accra to validate the framework on safe and responsible journalism, Oppong Nkrumah said ensuring free and responsible journalism is a collective duty and urged all stakeholders to play an active role in discussions on the framework.

We need to have an environment where journalists can operate freely and trust that even when they make mistakes they will not be subjected to physical harm. An environment in which we can validate claims of attacks and also ensure protection for journalists as well as proffer punishment for offences,” he told participants Friday.

The forum is also on the back of Ghana’s participation in the Global Conference on Media Freedom recently held in London, aimed at discussing ways to ensure responsible media and support for safety and protection of Journalists.

Representatives from various groups and agencies including the Ghana Journalists Association, the Security Agencies, civil society groups, the National Media Commission and foreign Missions such as the UK, the US, Canada and UNESCO have joined the forum to make inputs on the framework which will be implemented in September this year.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that the framework will see the establishment of a permanent multi-stakeholder committee charged with ensuring that a safe and conducive environment exists for the practise of responsible journalism in Ghana.

The framework is part of efforts to promote free and responsible media practise in Ghana.

The draft framework highlights some major activities such as an intensive education for all stakeholders including the media, security agencies, the judiciary among others on their role in ensuring a safe and responsible journalism practise.

It will also provide a proper framework that validates attacks and threats on journalists in Ghana and the introduction of interventions to ensure prevention of attacks, protection of journalists and prosecution of persons involved in the attacks of Journalists.