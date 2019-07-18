Gov’t to introduce PKI System to protect interactions & transactions in the digital space

Government has announced plans to deploy a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) system aimed at comprehensively protecting transactions and interactions on the country’s digital space.

According to the Minister of Communication’s Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful the PKI system “is an additional layer of authentication which secures our digital transactions. So, it is as if there is a key broken into two, the public key is given out but before anyone can read your document or open the document they need the private key.

“So, if you are not the one who actually issue that document it would be impossible for anyone to open it and to read it.”

And this is going to help “…with digital financial transactions, it helps with the issuance of a digital certificate, it helps with electronic signatures of documents…authenticating electronic signatures of documents. Now it is easy to fake all kinds of things using the same technology, so how do we ensure that the documents that you are for example filing in court are the real documents? You need this public key infrastructure to able to authenticate that. It makes it difficult if not impossible to falsify electronic signatures, digital signatures, and electronic certificate.”

The minister added “So it adds another layer of security to the electronic transactions that we engage in. Increasingly most of our lives are going digital, most of the interactions that we are having, we are having them online, filing forms, applications, receiving information, paying for goods and services, receiving payments for goods and services—all of that is being done on electronic platforms.

“There has to be some trust built into the system because once people have an idea that it is a system that is opened to hacking and it is trustworthy they would not use it [and] it defeats the purpose we were making all that investment. So this is another layer of security that we were adding to all electronic transactions.”

The PKI system would be implemented by the Ministry of Communications through the E-transform Project and NITA.