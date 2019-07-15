GPRTU agrees to take custody of ‘abandoned’ MASLOC buses at a cost of GHc300,000 each

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has finally agreed to take custody of the 87 buses out of the 100 buses which were purchased by the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) for private transport operators in 2016 after the vehicles were abandoned for years over claims of over pricing.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman for MASLOC, Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the union has finally agreed to take custody of the vehicles after a meeting at the presidency.

The vehicles acquired by MASLOC were left abandoned because their intended beneficiaries, the GPRTU, rejected them since the former management and government inflated the cost of the vehicles to US$2million.

Investigations by rainbowradioonline.com in 2017 revealed that the vehicles, comprising 100 33-seater buses and 250 saloon cars, were to be used for commercial operations.

The vehicles were purchased for GPRTU but the transport operators rejected the vehicles because of the alleged overpricing.

The Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, told Rainbow Radio in an interview that the transport union rejected the vehicles because they are overpriced.

He disclosed at the time that the GPRTU agreed with government to purchase a saloon car at a high purchase but the price was GHc85,000 including insurance, one percent interest and other cost but the union rejected the offer.

The 33-seater Izuzu bus was sold to the general public in 2018 at $79,000 but sold to MASLOC in 2016 at 107,000 dollars, a difference of $28,000 dollars a bus.

But Mr. Nii Ankrah says GPRTU has agreed to take over the custody of 87 buses and the official handing over is expected to take place on Tuesday July 16, 2019.

He said the drivers were asked to offer their own price for each bus, and the GRPTU agreed to pay GHc300, 000 but would have to do the comprehensive insurance themselves., he explained.

‘’At the meeting, we told the president the cost for buses was expensive and so he asked us how much we could offer and we agreed to purchase them at GH300,000 each. But GPRTU would have to be responsible for the comprehensive insurance.’’

The payment plan he said has been spread over a three-year period.

He further disclosed that the manufacturers of the vehicles have also agreed to service the vehicles due to the number of years it has been abandoned and the fact that some of them have gone rusty.

He said GPRTU would take custody of 83 buses because MASLOC has sold 17 out of the 100 buses originally imported in 2016.

He gave assurance GPRTU will oblige with the payment plan to ensure that beneficiaries pay for the cost.

The buses he said would be distributed across the various regions.

On the saloon cars, he said a number of them have aready been sold hence they have interest in them.