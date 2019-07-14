HOT AUDIO: We’ve not picked forms for Hanna Bissiw; we’II curse the one who did-Angry Taxi Drivers



A group of drivers calling themselves the Concerned National Democratic Congress ( NDC ) Drivers in the Tano South constituency of the Ahafo region have denied picking forms for Dr. Loiusa Hanna Bissiw to contest the parliamentary primaries.

The angry drivers told Rainbow Radio’s Kojo Mframa that they were surprised to hear reports that they have contributed to purchase the forms for the Women Organizer of the party to contest the primaries.

The leader of the group, Mr. Samuel Jacob, was said he was annoyed by the fabricated stories said, “it is not true that we have picked forms for Hanna Bissiw. We have nit done that hence I will encourage the public to disregard it.”

Meanwhile, some of the drivers and members have threatened to curse whoever put out the information if the person fails to own up in 24 hours.

They have also warned their members to also come and confess if they know anything about the false stories or will have themselves to blame.