I inherited nothing from Mahama but I’ve managed to do a lot-Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that his administration inherited nothing from the incompetent administration led by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The President said the mess created by the previous administration was huge and created some challenges for his administration but his prudent management has yielded positive results.

He said although his administration inherited nothing from the NDC, he has done his best to change the narrative and create better opportunities for Ghanaians.

.“We didn’t inherit fortunes from the old administration but we were determined to change the status quo and that is what we are doing. And John Mahama cannot say on authority on any platform that he left behind monies,” Akufo-Addo said.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party government through various initiatives have brought development to Ghanaians.

He made the remarks when he visited the Chiefs and people of Bremen Essiam in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region to interact with members of the community.

On his part, Nana Afekwa III of Ajumaku traditional area commended the president for his free senior high school policy which he introduce when he came to power.

To him, the policy has brought relief to parents and allowed more young persons to benefit from the policy.