General News

I may not go to parl in 2024-Majority

95 Views

The Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed he may leave parliament in 2024.

The MP says he may not seek re-election in that election year.

His disclosure is coming following the decision by some MPs on the Minority’s side to bow out of parliament after many years of serving the legislature including the Second Deputy Speaker Alban Bagbin.

“By God’s grace if I have the strength and if I have the life I will continue but secondly I have stated it that I will not go beyond 2024, God willing,” the Suame Member of Parliament told, ” he said in an interview.

Mr. Bagbin id not puck forms to seek reelection after the party opened nominations.

Mr. Bagbin got to Parliament to represent the people of the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary since 1992.

The longest serving MP, 62, has not officially started a reason but his decision has been linked to a call by a youth group on him to now out for a fresh face and a youth to take over form him.

Four others in the Volta Region also did not. They are Mr. Richard Quashiegah, MP for Keta; Mr. Clement Kofi Humado, MP for Anlo; Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, MP for Ketu South; and Dr. Mrs. Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe.

Previous Remove Kwame Owusu as GRA board chair if you do not want to publish findings of his GMA work-GII dares rez
Next Heads of Civil Society Groups interfering in my work-Amidu

Related Posts

Suggested Posts

No Comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.