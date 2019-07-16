I may not go to parl in 2024-Majority

The Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed he may leave parliament in 2024.

The MP says he may not seek re-election in that election year.

His disclosure is coming following the decision by some MPs on the Minority’s side to bow out of parliament after many years of serving the legislature including the Second Deputy Speaker Alban Bagbin.

“By God’s grace if I have the strength and if I have the life I will continue but secondly I have stated it that I will not go beyond 2024, God willing,” the Suame Member of Parliament told, ” he said in an interview.

Mr. Bagbin id not puck forms to seek reelection after the party opened nominations.

Mr. Bagbin got to Parliament to represent the people of the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary since 1992.

The longest serving MP, 62, has not officially started a reason but his decision has been linked to a call by a youth group on him to now out for a fresh face and a youth to take over form him.

Four others in the Volta Region also did not. They are Mr. Richard Quashiegah, MP for Keta; Mr. Clement Kofi Humado, MP for Anlo; Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, MP for Ketu South; and Dr. Mrs. Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe.