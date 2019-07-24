I warned Nana Addo against Asiamah’s appointment but he failed to listen-Football Administrator

Football administrator, Emmanuel Abbey Pobi, has declined to comment on any issue bothering on the Sports Minister, Mr. Isaac Asiamah.

The outspoken sports personality said the incompetence of the minister could have been prevented if President Akufo-Addo heeded advice when he appointed the legislator.

He told Rainbow Sport’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that he advised the president against appointing Mr. Asiamah because he was not apt for the job.

The sports minister has come under scathing attacks over the failure of the Black Stars to lift the cup at this year’s AFCON and most importantly, the failure to disclose the budget for the team before they left for the AFCON.

There were questions raised concerning the budget for this year’s tournament prior to the start of the competition by fans and the media but the sector Minister failed to disclose the budget.

Unconfirmed reports had suggested that the Ministry had budgeted $15 million for the competition.

The minister is expected to address parliament today [Wednesday] on the matter.

Members of Parliament have expressed concerns over the Black Stars’ disappointing performance which saw them exit the tournament after a defeat by Tunisia at Ismailia Sports Stadium in Egypt.

The Sports Minister will be expected to disclose the full budget spent on the Black Stars.

When asked to comment on the matter, Abbey Pobi said he would not comment on the matter because he cautioned the president against the appointment of Asiamah but he failed to listen to his advice.

‘’I am tired of talking about Asiamah. I cautioned the president against the appointment of Asiamah but he failed to listen. He failed to listen and went ahead to appoint him so I am not talking about Asiamah again,” he added.