I’II commit my resources, energies to make Mahama Prez in 2020-Inusah Fuseini

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, says he will work to ensure victory for former President John Dramani Mahama in 2020 despite his decision to bow out from parliament.

The legislator has announced he would no longer seek re-election as MP in 2020 after several years of serving the legislature on the ticket of the NDC.

At the close of nominations on Friday, July 12, 2019, three persons had picked forms to contest in the primaries for the Tamale Central constituency.

They are Ibrahim M. Murtala, Hanan Gundadow, and Alhaji Alhassan Adam.

Inusah Fuseini, who is one of the vocal members of the NDC in Parliament became a Member of Parliament through a by-election in 2006 after the then incumbent, Wayo Seini defected from the NDC to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This triggered a by-election in the Tamale Central constituency on April 4, 2006, which Inusah Fuseini won.

He successfully held his seat in 2008 with 66% of the votes cast and retained the seat in 2012 with 61% and in 2016 with 60% of votes cast.

He had earlier announced he was not going to contest in the primaries.

‘’I have already informed the party I would not be available for 2020. I informed the party and asked them to constitute a team to find a replacement and so I can say my decision is not sudden,’’ he said.

However, his decision not to contest the seat has been described as a big blow for the party since he forms part of the experienced hands in Ghana’s parliament.

But commenting on the concerns raised, the legislator said the fact that he was not contesting the seat again does not mean he will not work for the party.

Mr. Fuseini said he would work for the party to ensure that the party wins the 2020 polls.

‘’I have not resigned from the party; it does not mean I will not work for the party. I will be doing party work because I believe in the vision of former President John Dramani Mahama, I believe in his potentials. I know and believe in the party’s ideologies and so I will work for Mahama and support the ideals of the party. I will no longer go to parliament but I have decided to devote myself to the victory of Mahama. I will devote my time and resources to former President John Dramani Mahama,’’ he said.

He feels a new person should be chosen to bring some enterprise new energies, experience and dynamism to the job.

He was, however, quick to add that there is a possibility for him to return to parliament someday’ but for now, I am not going to parliament’’.