I’II not sleep until the ”useless & super incompetent” Nana Addo Gov’t is voted out of office-Akamba

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, says he will not rest until the ‘’useless and incompetent government” is removed from office.

He has therefore promised to campaign to see to it that Ghanaian‘’ drivers, teachers, nurses, farmers, and other workers are taken from the economic hardship’’.

Mr. Akamba said Ghanaians are worse off under the ‘’super incompetent’’ Akufo-Addo government and the only way to deliver Ghanaians from it is to ensure that ‘’we campaign to have the NPP voted out. Until we get to that point, there would be no rest for me’’, he said.

Commenting on the ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demonstration organized by the Coalition of Social Justice (CSJ) on Tuesday, Mr. Akamba said, ”I saw the regrets and pain of Ghanaians”.

‘’I thought I was the only one who was feeling the pain and regrets but I saw it yesterday. I saw people coming out in their thousands to demonstrate about that hardship. I saw Ghanaians who were disappointed in Nana Addo and wanted change. Then I felt Ghanaians are yearning for change,’’ he stated.

To him, the NPP has failed to deliver on their key campaign promises including the one-district-one-factory policy as well as the one-village-one-dam policy.

Some Ghanaians on Tuesday thronged the streets of Accra today in support of the ‘Kum yen preko’ march organized by the Coalition for Social Justice, ABC News can report.

The demonstration was against what they describe as hardship, insecurity, and oppression experienced under the current Akufo-Addo administration. Many of the protesters were seen clad in red, with placards bearing different messages up in the air to send off a strong signal about their displeasure.

Mr. Akamba said the demonstration served the purpose for which it was organized. The NDC he hinted would be at the forefront of another similar demonstration in some few months.