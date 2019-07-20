I’II soon announce my intention to be Prez-ILAPI Boss

Executive Director of a policy think tank, Institute of Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) Peter Bismark Kwofie has hinted if his intention to run for the presidency.

Although he did not state when that would he, he posted on his official Facebook wall that he would soon announce his intention.

He did not also state which political party he would be contesting for but it would be surprising if he contests as an independent candidate considering his ideology of libertarianism.

This type of political ideology is from Latin: Libertas, meaning “freedom” which is a collection of political philosophies and movements that uphold liberty as a core principle. Libertarians seek to maximize political freedom and autonomy, emphasizing freedom of choice, voluntary association, and individual judgment.

His post read: “Soon I will be announcing my Intention to be the President of Ghana.

The Young Can Rule in Africa!!”

About Peter

Peter is an NGO/Think Tank Development Expert. He Studied diploma in Basic Education at the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong Akwapem and a graduate from the University of Education Winneba, with a Bachelor’s of Education. He was among the 25 selected young Africans for the Young African Scholars Colloquium in Kenya.

Served as academic head of a number of schools in Ghana. Peter, in 2012 started the Bismann College to assist Senior High School Students who couldn’t pass their Mathematics and Science subjects and through this has employed over 30 individuals.

He was the Marketing Manager of the Builders of Today Associates, a German renewable energy NGO. He his mentoring a number of young individuals across sub-Saharan Africa on entrepreneurship and liberal advocacy. With his experience in Youth Employment policies and entrepreneurship development Peter has been invited by an uncountable number of organizations and associations to Lecture on Government Employment Programs and mentorship.

He is a co-founder of a number of the pro-liberty organization; that includes, Center for Economic Freedom and Legal Awareness in the Gambia, Young Africans for Opportunity (YAFO), Center for Better Society Advocacy and Research (CEBSAR – Africa), Fakye Foundation and other organizations in Sierra Leone. He is a regular policy Analyst on different media platforms in Ghana and an Editor at mynewsghana.com and recently asked by Future Newspaper in Sierra Leone to contribute to their contents.

Peter Bismark won the 2017 Africa Think Tank Shark Tank AWARD in South Africa, He is currently studying Mphil in Human Right, Conflict and Peace Studies at the University of Education, Winneba.

About ILAPI

The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) is an award-winning Think Tank. We won the 2017 maiden Africa Think Tank Shark Tank in South Africa. ILAPI is a Non – Profit, non-partisan, public policy and an educational research Organization (Think Tank), operating exclusively for education, social, political, business consultancy, free-market economics advocacy, decentralization, international relations, individual liberty, rule of law, poverty alleviation and entrepreneurship.

The mission of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation is to provide innovative economic research and pensive multidisciplinary public policy advocacy through intellectually inspired leadership to help create freedom and prosperity for a free society.

To strive to reach out to the star of perfection by advocating, researching, educating and inspiring through creative and empathetic involvement in the society to transform it.