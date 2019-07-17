I’m still with my manager, I’ve not left, I did not also slap him-Fameye

Fameye, known for his hit song ‘Nothing I get has rubbished media reports that he fought his manager and slapped him over a misunderstanding.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, although there was a misunderstanding between them, he did not slap him as reported by some media platforms.

According to him, the individual who circulated the video and also gave it to bloggers misinformed the online portals that published the story.

There were media reports that Fameye has slapped his manager in Europe over a misunderstanding.

The reports claimed that he slapped the manger over the money issue. But Fameye says he did not slap the manager but admitted he was furious at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Fameye says he was still with his management contrary to claims that he had left the team.

He further disclosed to the host he had personally written to the management team and meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2019, to address some pertinent issues.

Fameye is an OGB Music signee under the management led by Ogidi Brown.

He said he was ready for the meeting planned for tomorrow [Thursday] and any outcome saying, ‘’I am going in peace. I am attending the meeting in peace and whatever the outcome would be I would accept it. Whatever my manager will say shall be final.’’

The musician had earlier post on his Instagram page saying: “The last message I sent my manager was, boss I love you and I’m sorry to let’s work but I just want you to do the right thing with 3 miss calls, we Dey tugeda , wrote this message in our management group !!called the guy who shot the video too i called him and apologized too !!!even before the video came out but I got no reply wat I saw the next morning was I slap ma manager @ogidibrown1 oh how ?i didn’t but if I did as the world is saying may you forgive me Ghana forgive me God forgive me I’m human I still love you @ogidibrown1 #ogbmusic”