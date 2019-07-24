I’m the ‘David’ that will snatch Bia West Seat from the Incompetent NDC in 2020-Bernard Blay

Some residents in the Bia West constituency have expressed joy following the decision by one Bernard Blay to pick nomination forms in the bid to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

According to the residents, the aspirants will represent their interest when given the nod.

Members of the party have also promised to vote massively for the aspiring candidate because they believe he will snatch the seat form the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The residents and members of the party speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said they have been filled with renewed hope when Mr. Bernard Blay picked his nomination forms to contest as the NPP parliamentary candidate.

The youth, who have been inspired by Bernard Blay, danced with enthusiasm on the principal streets of Essam and Debiso all in support of Mr. Bernard Blay.

It will be recalled that the New Patriotic Party recently made way for interested persons to file for nominations in the upcoming parliamentary contest prior to the 2020 general election.

The residents especially the youth expressed optimism in the abilities of Bernard Blay in winning the seat for the NPP for the first time in history.

They claim the time has come for a Youth to lead the constituency since the ‘old men’ who are on the ticket of the NDC have disappointed them.

They were of the view that National Democratic Congress has hijacked and taken Lion’s share of the constituency, in terms of elections.

Sadly, the NDC has drastically failed to bring any good fortune to the good of people Bia West Constituency, some of them said.

“Having witnessed such poor performance of the NDC over the years, we the youth and inhabitants of Bia West on this day rally behind Mr. Bernard Blay in his bid to contest for the parliamentary seat.”

Mr. Bernard Blay in his submission said, “I am poised at bringing the development the NDC has denied the good people of Bia West over the years. We are Ghanaians but if we lack the right leadership, we will leave as people in need even when we owe abundant resources.”

The supporting populace who rallied behind Mr. Bernard Blay also urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party in Bia West to massively endorse Mr. Bernard Blay in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

In an exclusive interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem, the aspirant promised to use his lobbying skills to get the constituency its fair of the national cake in terms of infrastructure, jobs and other social interventions.

According to him, he does not subscribe to the politics of deceit where some politicians for the sake of power, deceive the voting public to vote for them but never fulfill their promises when given the nod.

He has also promised to deliver an accountable, transparent and open form of leadership to ensure his constituents benefit from him.

He was also optimistic of victory for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential race.