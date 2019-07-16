IMF Boss, Christine Largade resigns from position

The Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Largade has resigned.

Christine Largade in a letter to the Members of the Board said her resignation takes effect on September 12.

The date of her resignation is the same date set for her hearing before the Economic Commission of European Parliament.

Her letter read: “During the period of time until Septemeber 12, the relinquishment of my duties announced previously will stay in effect, and I will not speak, write nor make any representation in the name or on behalf of the IMF. I will offer the Acting Managing Director any help that he so requests for appropriate transition purposes.”

“I had agonised over this proposal during the previous 48 hours and eventually decided to accept,” she said.

According to her, “it was occasionally divided, but it was always civilised and respectful”.

Read her letter below: