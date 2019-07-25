Impunity, indiscipline of okada riders an obvious evil we must deal with-NRSC PRO

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), lawyer Kwame Attuahene, has said the challenge of motorcycling in the country is an obvious evil that the country must face.

He bemoaned the lack of an existing structure to train the riders who through different means acquire licenses to operate.

He also expressed worry over the refusal of the police to enforce the law preventing the commercialization of motors.

Lawyer Attuahene raised concerns over the disregard for traffic regulations by motor riders saying there is generally indiscipline in the country and the level of impunity is alarming, he noted.

He indicated that although persons using motorcycles for business are aware of the law preventing it, they have disregarded it due to the indiscipline and impunity in the country.

Lawyer Kwame Attuahene said we cannot live in a country and allow lawlessness tot to thrive at the expense of others.

He was reacting to recent statistics by the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on the number of deaths recorded through motor accidents and persons amputated over the last two years.

Fifty-nine people died out of 2,563 accidents involving motorcycles popularly known as “Okada” within the last two-and-half- years at the Korle Bu Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit.

Available statistics at the unit indicate that victims of such accidents mostly recorded within the Greater Accra Region, involved young adults from ages 18 to 37, with deaths so far being all males in such age brackets, a publication by the Ghanaian Times on Thursday, July 25, 2019, reported.

Majority of the deaths resulted from a severe head injury, with a few others from cervical spine injuries, and polytrauma (multiple injuries resulting from an accident).

The unit had by the end of the first quarter recorded a total of 462 people involved in Okada accidents, fairly higher than 425 and 452 in 2018 and 2017 respectively, within the same period.

Out of the figure, seven people between the ages of 28 and 43 died as the facility receives averagely 95 Okada cases per month, he added.

Reacting to these figures, the NRSC PRO said although he could not authenticate the figures, he was sure it could be true considering the impunity and indiscipline on our roads.

Per the Ghana Road Traffic Regulations, the use of motorcycles popularly known, as “Okada” is illegal as Article 128, 2012 forbids the use of motorcycles or tricycles for commercial purposes aside courier and delivery service.

Per the regulations, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), cannot register a motorcycle or tricycle for commercial use.

Lawyer Attuahene wants the law to be strictly enforced to help maintain discipline and sanity on our roads.