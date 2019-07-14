Impunity, lawlessness against Afoko must stop-NDC MP roars, wants GBA to break silence

The Member of Parliament for Builsa Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has bemoaned what he has described as lawlessness and impunity in the country.

To him, the level of lawlessness and immunity in the country ”is beyond relief”.

Using the Gregory Afoko case as an example, the legislator said it was unfortunate for the suspect to be held in custody even when a court has ordered for him to be bailed.

He was wondering who such acts of impunity would go on under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, a man who is touted as a human rights lawyer.

“Is our President still holding on to the claims that he is a human rights advocate who believes in the rule of law? Then why the continuous detention of Gregory Afoko even after a Court order for his release? How can Courts be defied by a government in a constitutional democratic dispensation?”

He also raised concerns over the silence of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over the matter saying: “Should the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) not be speaking out on this continuous detention of Gregory Afoko in spite of the Court order to release him? Should Organized labour not be speaking out? Should the Christian and Muslim Councils not be speaking out? Should the Council of State not be advising President NADAA and his NPP to respect the rights of Gregory Afoko?”

He has therefore asked Ghanaians to speak against the incident because it could happen to any citizen.

There were reports that Mr. Gregory Afoko has been admitted at the Police Hospital after two bouts of vomiting blood in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI).

Mr. Afoko who is one of the suspects standing trial for the murder of the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama continue to be held in the custody despite being granted bail by a court several months ago.

According to the report, Mr. Afoko was taken to the facility by one Chief Inspector Nkrumah and is currently on admission at the male ward of the facility.

Family of the suspect had earlier raised concerns over a ploy by some unseen hands to poison him in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI).

According to family sources, blood samples of the suspect were taken without his consent in custody only for operatives to return and claim he was suffering from an infection and required some treatment.

This the MP believes violates the rights of the suspect and has stressed on the need for the state to respect the court order.

Read Below his Full statement

Gregory Afoko – folks, let’s call a spade a spade, the levels of lawlessness and impunity in Ghana is beyond belief. And what is most worrying is that public/government officials and institutions are most culpable.

Are we still a nation governed by the rule of law? Are we still respectful of separation of powers? Is our constitution still the Supreme law of the land? Didn’t our President swear to uphold the constitution? Doesn’t the constitution grant and protect the rights of every citizen?

Is our President still holding on to the claims that he is a human rights advocate who believes in the rule of law? Then why the continuous detention of Gregory Afoko even after a Court order for his release? How can Courts be defied by a government in a constitutional democratic dispensation?

To think that such brazen injustice has been orchestrated and sustained by NADAA and his NPP government is not only revealing but is also a clear sign of increasing danger to our liberties and rights as enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

Today it is Gregory Afoko, tomorrow it could be me, you or another citizen. Yet the voices that should speak truth to power in the national interest are mute.

Should the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) not be speaking out on this continuous detention of Gregory Afoko in spite of the Court order to release him? Should Organized labour not be speaking out? Should the Christian and Muslim Councils not be speaking out? Should the Council of State not be advising President NADAA and his NPP to respect the rights of Gregory Afoko?

We owe it to ourselves to speak out against this injustice. Enough is enough. The government/state orchestrated and led lawlessness and impunity must stop. #ReleaseGregoryAfokoNow

I remain a citizen.

Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak

M.P, Builsa South