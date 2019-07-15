INCEST: I’m having pains in my manhood after sleeping with my cousin-Boy, 16, confesses

A 17-year-old boy has confessed to sleeping with cousin.

The boy (name withheld) in his confession said the lady who was 18 years at the time forced him to have sex with her.

He is, however, suffering the consequences because he claimed he is encountering serious pains in his manhood.

According to him, although he has been to the hospital, nothing has been discovered.

Although the signs he gave pointed to gonorrhea, the boy said the hospital could not identify what the problem was.

He said the family got to know about the incident and plans were underway to address it.

He expressed his regret for engaging in the act and has vowed not to do it again.

When asked if he confronted the lady about his current condition, he said, “when I called to tell her I was feeling pains in my manhood, she cut the call on me. I was shocked at her action, ‘”he added.