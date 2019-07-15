INCEST: I’ve slept with brother’s 16 year-old daughter

A young man, 25, has confessed to having sex with his brother’s daughter, age 16.

The man (name withheld), told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he was forced to have sex with the niece because the girl forced her to it.

He indicated that the minor was showing sexual gestures anytime she comes into his room.

He disclosed to the host the minor led him into the act although he was not willing to do it.

He said the main reason he was forced to sleep with the niece was due to the fact that he was accused of defining her when he had not done that.

According to him, the niece once reported him to the father and was arrested for a crime he never committed and so when “I was released, I said I was going to sleep with my niece as compensation for the arrest, ” he added.

When asked if he had regretted his action he said, “I have regretted my action and since then, I have not done that again.

He was sharing his story on Incest, a topic treated in the morning show on Monday.