Investing in STEM is a must for every serious gov’t-Deputy Bono Minister

The Deputy Bono East Regional Minister, Mr. Siaka Stevens has said education is transforming hence the need to invest heavily in Science Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) across basic and senior high education levels in Ghana.

The deputy minister alluded to the fact that the traditional form of teaching and learning is gradually fading with new trends in technology, science, and maths education.

He indicated that for the youth in Ghana to benefit immensely from STEM education, efforts must be employed to boost activities in these areas.

He commended cabinet for the recent approval given to boost STEM in the basic and secondary levels.

The minister said Ghana cannot afford to be left out as the globe is pushing for policies to improve STEM education in order to help train their youth to meet the changing trends in the job market.

Cabinet some few weeks ago gave approval for two initiatives aimed at boosting Science Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) across basic and senior high education levels in Ghana.

The first is the construction, provision of equipment and training of trainers for regional Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics Centre’s for SHS System.

The project, which is budgeted at 88million cedis, is a school-based interactive science and technology learning centre, which would provide practical approaches towards learning in Senior High Schools.

According to government, the project will improve the pedagogy of teaching of basic maths and science, address the fear of teaching and learning maths and science as well as provide technology kits for maths and science education. It will also provide ICT equipment to improve the competency of both teachers and students.

The first phase will comprise 10 Centres at 88million and the second phase of six additional centres will be built and is expected to be completed within two years upon receipt of Parliamentary approval and disbursement of funds.

The second approval is a Basic Science Maths Technology Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM) programme at 76 million pounds for delivery and installation of BSTEM equipment and training to improve quality of science and Maths education within the basic education system in Ghana, in addition to introducing basic engineering and technology into basic edification.

The program will cover all basic schools in Ghana in three phases over a five-year period and includes training modules for regional

Mr. Siaka Stevens said the government must be commended for the initiative because it will go a long way to help our youth gain the needed skills and knowledge in these areas.