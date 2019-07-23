Is Martin Amidu suggesting Akufo-Addo’s Government is Corrupt? NDC MP quizzes

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has raised questions over claims by Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu that he has been frustrated in his fight against corruption.

The legislator is also demanding answers to some questions he has raised including a possible cover-up of corrupt practices in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The MP’s demanding comes barely 24 hours after the Special Prosecutor has alleged that he was facing obstruction in discharging his duties.

He indicated that the exoneration of Mr. Charles Bissue following a galamsey fraud done by Tiger Eye PI was not proper and the CID had no such powers to exonerate the former secretary of the inter-ministerial committee on small-scale mining.

Mr. Amidu said: “We commenced investigations but before I could invite the suspect, I read a newspaper publication in which Charles Bissue said that the CID was investigating his case and that the complainant should go there and make their evidence. So, I wrote to the Director-General of the CID to tell her that the offences of corruption have been apportioned to the Office of the Special Prosecutor. We have been petitioned, we have indicated that we are going to begin investigations, there shouldn’t be duplicity of our efforts, so, she should stop it.

“She writes to me to say she’s been instructed by the Minister of Environment, who is the Chairman of that organisation [IMCIM] and the Ministry for the Interior to investigate. So, investigations continued.

“I wrote objecting very strongly and then I began the investigations. I wrote to the Chief of Staff to release Bissue. A statement was taken from him. Andy was invited. A statement was taken from him. We have by then taken a statement from the complainant, who came here with his lawyers. There was a video which was sent. I haven’t watched it because I’m not the investigator. I don’t get involved in this. I don’t know what was written to the investigators and the docket hasn’t reached where it will come to me. They viewed it with everybody there and I’m sure whosoever came must have viewed it and the investigators are dealing with the matter.”

“There are some knotty points which have to be thrashed out before the docket will be brought to us because the complainant has given a statement. Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas sent us a letter a few days ago that he wanted to be a witness and I told him I couldn’t guarantee the conditions under which he wanted to be a witness but he could bring a written statement. He came for statement forms. He is to submit them. When all that is done – because the complainant and the suspects have all given evidence, the material which is the video is there, I don’t know what it says – [and] when we’ve gone through that process, we shall make a decision whether there’s a corruption offence committed or not.”

“So, the case is with us. I’ve told the CID that they don’t have jurisdiction. I’ve written to the Minister for the Interior, I’ve copied the Jubilee House, and said that we cannot concurrently investigate it. You either want to set up an office to investigate corruption or when it suits you, you send it to the police. So, the matter is being investigated by us. When the docket is brought up, we shall make a decision whether or not there’s a case to answer.

“You can’t investigate a case when you haven’t heard both sides and this is not the first time this type of obstruction, which I’ve referred to in my write-up, is happening. People choose to interfere with my corruption investigations when they think it doesn’t suit them but we have to do professional work – impartially. I have been brought here to do a job and that’s what I’m going to do.

“And the police know that I’ve told them they can’t do it. And the Minister for the Interior knows that I’ve told him that for them to direct the police to do it is a political decision. If I’ve been set up to investigate without political direction, why will politicians send the case to the police when they know I’m supposed to handle it? We either want to set up the Office of the Special Prosecutor or we don’t.

“I’ve told you I wrote to the Director-General, CID, that it wasn’t her jurisdiction. I’ve written to the Minister for the Interior. I’ve copied the Presidency. I wrote to the Chief of Staff to release Bissue, and I asked that” ‘Treat a crime as a crime, I don’t care who is involved’.

“The point is, as far as I am concerned, the police have no jurisdiction in the matter, and no minister can refer cases which belong to me to them. The President said he was appointing me so that there won’t be political interference, so, why will a minister bypass me and refer a case to the police?

“My investigators will handle it. When they are ready, they will give the dockets to us as prosecutors, we’ll assess it and we’ll make a decision. And then I’ll see who will stop me”, Mr. Amidu noted.

Responding to Mr. Amidu, Mr. Buaben Asamoah, who is also the Communication Director for the governing New Patriotic Party, said: “I think he [Mr. Amidu] can take advantage of their investigations and they can carry it even further to satisfy himself on whether or not they did a good job… I don’t think the CID’s work ousts Mr. Amidu’s jurisdiction in anyway at all.

“… You have the power to prosecute politically-exposed persons, the matter is on your table, nobody has stopped you from investigating the matter. Why is he not investigating it and carrying it on?

“Why is he complaining all the time, let him do his work, it’s as simple as that. Has the president told Mr. Martin Amidu to stop working? No. Has the minister who wrote the letter to the CID told Martin Amidu to stop working? No. Has the CID in its report told Martin Amidu to stop working? No. Mr. Amidu, nobody can direct him [about] what to do and that office was set up by this government. It’s a very bold decision.”

“I don’t think it’s useful to be at opposite ends of the table with the CID. I think it will be better for him to pick up that report, look at flaws, if any he finds per his purview he finds per the Special Prosecutor’s Act and move on to deal with those issues”, he said, adding: “Nobody has asked him not to work on Mr. Bissue’s report, nobody has stopped him from moving to investigate the matter and nobody can stop him”

However, the legislator has raised questions over why Martin Amidu would be making claims of obstruction and the NPP leader would also be claiming Martin Amidu was complaining too much.

‘’SP Martin Amidu says political/government interference and lack of cooperation from political appointees and civil/public servants hampering his work, fight against corruption.

NADAA NPP government says not true, Martin Amidu complains too much and should focus on his job, fight against corruption,’’ the MP said.

He also asked the implications towards the fight against corruption following the challenges outlined by the Special Prosecutor.

Read his post below

Folks, Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu vs President NADAA, NPP government.

The Issue:

What is your take folks:

1) How can this obvious face-off be resolved?

2) What are the implications of the face-off the fight against corruption?

3) Is SP Martin Amidu implying that NADAA NPP Government is corrupt and covering up acts of corruption?

I remain a citizen.

Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak

M.P, Builsa South