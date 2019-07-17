It is crazy & irresponsible for anyone to claim I’m bonking Ahoufe Patri-Kwabena Kwabena



Celebrated Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has gone berserk over claims that he is having a sexual affair with his niece Ahoufe Patri.

The musician in an angry tone on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said it makes no sense for anyone to make such claims.

He said, ‘’It is crazy for anybody to discuss this. Let’s get serious with this entertainment business.’’

He asked the host what was wrong if he knew the actress.

Host Fiifi Pratt called the musician after GH Mouthpiece had alleged on the show that he [Kwabena Kwabena] was having a sexual affair with her niece.

But Kwabena Kwabena who was unhappy slammed the host and quizzed why he was discussing such an issue on his show when important personalities were listening.

In his view, there are talented persons doing well in the industry that needs to be projected.

Kwabena Kwabena said, ‘’people have talents, they have invested money to enhance the talent God has given them; we don’t discuss their projects, we don’t discuss their progress, all we discuss are unnecessary things that are not important that will help anybody in terms of business or anything…You people are discussing people when corporate people are listening.’’

The musician told the host he does not discuss such issues because they are not important stressing, ‘’I don’t respond to things like this…Fiifi, listen to me, I don’t respond to things like this because there are more important things to focus on. Thank you, have a good afternoon,’’ he concluded and hanged up.