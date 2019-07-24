It makes no sense for anyone to say Castro is still alive-Nana Boro

Ghana musician, Nana Boroo of Aha Yede fame has said it makes no sense for anyone to say Castro was still alive.

The musician told Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he has given up hope on the possibility of Castro being alive.

Nana Boroo said he was one of the musicians who felt the demise of Castro because the two of them had worked on a song and were preparing to shoot the video but the death of the musician could not make them shoot the video.

‘’The most painful part was that I had worked with Castro on ‘Koto Fa’ and we were supposed to shoot the video on a Wednesday but he informed me on Sunday he was on his way to Ada. So I told him to come so we plan on the video shoot. But I later heard he was gone. I could not believe the news for days because I was shocked,’’ he said.

Nana Boroo said he had hopes Castro was going to return ‘’but my hopes have been dashed. To be frank, I have lost hope. What at all is preventing Castro from returning, has he killed someone hence his reason to hide? It doesn’t make sense.

Sunday, July 7, marked exactly five years since Hiplife artiste, Castro, and his female friend, Janet Bandu, went missing during a jet ski cruise at the Ada Estuary in 2014.

Since their disappearance, a good number of people, including Castro’s musician friends, have expressed their certainty that he is alive and will return someday.

However, Nana Boroo believes it makes no sense for anyone to make such claims.