‘It shouldn’t be surprising if a precious Member like me of the NDC is chosen to partner Mahama’-Nketiah

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has reacted to reports that he was being considered as running mate for John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking on the issue for the first time after the story broke, he said he was competent and qualified enough to partner the flagbearer and would be glad to serve his party.

According to him, there considerations and procedures used by the party in the selection of a running mate and if party officials find him capable to hold that position and partner John Dramani Mahama, he would be glad to do that.

Mr. Nketiah, when asked about the issue, said ‘’pray over it for me. If that is what you have heard, then pray about it for me.’’

When asked if Ghanaians shouldn’t be surprised he said, ‘’every member of the party is a royal or precious and when the party selects someone, we will all support that individual. I am equally a precious member of the party.’’

He stressed that the party would consider a number of issues in the selection party members would have to support the one selected.

Born on December 24, 1956, at Seikwa in then Brong Ahafo Region, Mr. Asiedu Nketia, started his political career when he was elected to represent Seikwa at the first Wenchi District Assembly in 1989.

He served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wenchi West Constituency for 12 years. As a parliamentarian, he served on several committees, including Appointments Committee, Finance Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Chairman, Mines, and Energy Committee, and Minority spokesperson on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs.

He was also appointed by Jerry John Rawlings as Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture In-Charge of Crops from 1997 till the NDC lost power and left office in 2001.

In December 2005, he was elected by his party delegates to become the third General Secretary of the NDC. He has since held onto the position till now.