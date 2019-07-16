I’ve been angry at the refusal to obey order to bail Afoko but…Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Amson Lardi Anyenini says he has been angry at what he described as impunity and lawlessness of the state in disobeying lawful bail orders granted Gregory Afoko.

In a post on his official Facebook page, he said the action would send a wrong signal to citizens when comes to law and order.

He was of the view that all must condemn the act.

But was quick to explain that Ghanaians must not “take this anger into what happened yesterday. It would appear yesterday was not an application to rescind bail but actually a fresh application for bail which was refused. It would appear the earlier bail was at a time the accused was being held and without a charge. It would appear that yesterday was actually when he was actually charged and put before the court by prosecution and then bail was made and refused. It would appear the earlier processes are separate and terminated when he was charged and arraigned yesterday. Consequently the judge yesterday was the first to properly heat the case after the Nolle Prosequi and discharge and rearrest.”

An Accra High Court on Monday, presided over by Justice Merley Afua Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, rescinded the bail granted to Afoko.

Justice Wood’s court is the court where a fresh trial of Afoko and another Alangdi has commenced.

The court rescinded the bail after upholding the arguments by the prosecutor, Ms. Marina Appiah Opare, a Chief State State Attorney.

Ms. Opare argued that the circumstances under which Afoko was granted bail had changed.

According to her, the other High Court granted Afoko bail on the basis that the state was not certain as to when to start prosecution.

It was her argument that the state has completed the committal proceedings and commenced trial quickly after the nolle prosequi was filed.

She further argued that looking at the nature of the case, and the expected punishment, there was the likelihood that Afoko may not appear before the court to stand trial if the bail was not rescinded.

Justice Wood agreed with the prosecutor, rescinded the bail and adjourned the case to July 17.

Jurors are expected to be empanelled on that day.

Read Below his full post

