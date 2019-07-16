John Mahama visits Western North Region

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, today, began a two-day working visit to the Western North Region.

Former President Mahama will during the tour thank delegates and supporters of the party for their support and resounding endorsement in February’s presidential primaries, interact with communities and pay courtesy calls on the chiefs and elders of the area.

He will in particular meet and interact with cocoa and other crop farmers, traders, and other community members. Many road projects commenced and others awarded on contract by his government have been stopped and abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government.

Many communities in the Western North Region are currently faced with deplorable road conditions that are affecting not only the evacuation of cocoa and other farm produce, but also access to health and other emergency services.

From the Western North Region, President Mahama will proceed to the Ahafo North Region, after a day’s break to attend the 7th John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture.