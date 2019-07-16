Kade to celebrate Ekaade Festival this Year-Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II

Chief of Kade in the Eastern Region, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, has announced the celebration of the town’s annual festival, Ekaade.

According to him, the unfortunate incidents that prevented the celebration for some time have been restored hence the announcement.

He was addressing his subjects and the people over recent vandalism of his place and attempts to have him ousted through unlawful means.

The festival which commemorates their narrow escape from their enemies in the 16th Century, which brought to their present abode was last celebrated in 2009.

It is essential to honour the ancestors who fought to make Kade what it is today.

He used the occasion to also call on the youth of the town, to desist from mob justice.

Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II expressed displeasure over the recent increase of lawlessness and misbehaviour exhibited by youngsters in Kade.

“Let’s pay attention to the recent happenings in the town, the mob justice. The act of onlookers while a person is being to death on social media is a disgrace to the town.” The Chief said.

His comments follow the death of a 21-year-old taxi driver, Fredrick Gadlasu, killed by his 16-year-old girlfriend in the community.

The Chief stated that such a case is embarrassing adding that “how do I answer to calls that I am the Chief of Kade”.

Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II urged that the town be returned to its usual peace and quiet while calling for togetherness in order for harmony to prevail.