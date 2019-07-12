Korean Foreign Affairs minister on 2-day visit to Ghana

The Korean Foreign Affairs minister, Kang Kyung-wha, will be on a two-day visit to Ghana from July 12-13.

While in Ghana, she will pay a courtesy call on the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as hold bilateral discussions with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

This is the second time a Korean Foreign Affairs minister is visiting Ghana.

The first to visit was Ban Ki-moon, the then Foreign Affairs minister and a former United Nations Secretary-General in 2006.

Ghana and Korea have had long-standing good relations and the government is hopeful that the visit will further enhance the cordial relations between the two countries.