Kotoka Airport Drainage Stinks Everywhere – Yvonne Nelson To Airport Authorities

Seasoned Actress and Entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has descended on the Authorities of the Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 to work on the drainage facility at the airport.

According to the actress, the drainage system at the Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 is abysmal and stinks every was hence the need for authorities to work on it to save us from the embarrassing spectacle.

In a post sighted by Christopher Agbodo Ranson on Twitter, the actress posted “Airport authorities pls check the drainage system at KOTOKA. PLS It stinks everywhere. It’s crazy when driving around! It’s embarrassing! #terminal3”

In September 2018, the Kotoko International Airport inaugurated its new Terminal 3 to the admiration of Ghanaians and other travellers alike. Visuals of the $250 million facilities immediately went viral with some Nigerian celebrities saying the “Terminal 3” is not just a thing of beauty but a potential tourism booster.

A year after the terminal 3 inaugurations the

newly built terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport, had had flooding cases anytime there is a heavy downpour in the capital city

By: Christopher Agbodo Ranson