‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo was a keep fit exercise meant for the organizers to lose weight-Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti regional chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has described the demonstration by the Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) as a keep fit exercise.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the demonstration was an exercise for the participants in appreciation of the good governance by President Akufo-Addo contrary to the hardship they claimed existed in the country.

He said the demonstration and the claims made by the demonstrators and organizers were unjustified because all the things they made claims to are baseless.

Chairman Wontumi said since the NPP took over office, it has created jobs, maintained a robust economy and an environment for businesses to thrive.

According to him, many of the pledges they made to Ghanaians, prior to the December 2016 elections, were described by his political opponents as lies and impossibilities.

But the NPP has managed to fulfill a number of these promise.

“They told Ghanaians that Free SHS was a lie. They said the NPP does not restore teacher trainee and nursing trainee allowances. They said the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme was also impossible. But we have received the trainee allowances, revived the NHIS.”

He said his government, over the course of the last two and a half years in office, has fulfilled a considerable number of the promises made. We have been faithful to Ghanaians and so the NDC does not the moral right to make claims that Ghanaians are suffering.”

He stressed that the demonstration was only meant to help the organizers exercise and lose weight.

Dozens of people thronged the streets of Accra on Tuesday in support of the ‘Kum yen preko’ march organized by the Coalition for Social Justice.

The demonstration was against what they described as hardship, insecurity, and oppression experienced under the current Akufo-Addo administration.

Many of the protesters were seen clad in red, with placards bearing different messages up in the air to send off a strong signal about their displeasure