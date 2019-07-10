‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo was justified but NDC, NPP are political twins, they’re both incompetent-JOY

Independent presidential candidate for the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah aka JOY has said the ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demonstration organized by the Coalition for social justice (CSJ) was justified.

He said the claims for which by the organizers held the demonstration were all true.

The presidential aspirant for the 2020 presidential election said Ghanaians are currently experiencing extreme hardship and so, the demonstration was justified.

“When i saw the number yesterday, I realized Ghanaians were indeed suffering. I saw that Ghanaians were not happy about the challenges there were encountering, ” he said.

He was however quick to add that the NDC and NPP are political twins who have unleashed extreme hardship in Ghanaians due to their bad leadership and incompetence.

He was if the view that the demonstration should have been given a new name instead of the ‘Kum Yen Preko’.

To him, the demonstration should have had a name such as ‘Ejuma Egu’ to express the pain of the number of job losses recorded under the ruling NPP.

JOY told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the number of job losses in recent times should be a concern for the government.

He admonished the government to be sensitized to the plights of Ghanaians and out in measures to address them.

He was hopeful he will win the 2020 presidential polls to bring relief to the suffering masses.

Pressure group, Coalition for Social Justice staged a protest on Tuesday over what it described as unbearable economic hardship in the country.

The group also raised concerns about insecurity as well as an attack on media freedom among others.

Other groups which joined the protest were the minority caucus in parliament, the Greater Accra Market Women Association and Head Potters Association.

They also included the Concerned Drivers Union, True Drivers Union, Free Media Vanguard, Coalition of National Sovereignty Aggrieved Menzgold Customers as well as the unpaid customers of Gold Coast Fund Management.