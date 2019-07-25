Kwesi Appiah must not be sacked, his critics want a foreign coach appointed-Titus Glover

Deputy Minister for Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has jumped to the defence of coach Kwesi Appiah over calls by some individuals to have him sacked.

The MP for Tema East said there are a lot of people calling for the head of the coach but I ’’totally disagree with them’’.

The legislator said Ghanaians are doing this because of an agenda people have in ensuring that Ghana appoints a foreign coach.

He challenged Ghanaians to have full confidence and belief in him because he can deliver despite the few hitches or flaws, he added.

‘’Going forward, Mr. Speaker there are a lot of people calling for the head of the coach which I disagree with them. We are doing this because at the end of the day, we will come back and say there is a need to go for a foreign coach. I totally disagree on those who want to make that argument that will land us in getting a foreign coach.’’

He argued that four of the coaches that won us cups in previous tournaments, were Ghanaians hence the need to have confidence in the coach despite his flaws and mistakes.

He noted that the fact that the coach did not perform at this year’s tournament does not make him a failure

The MP was reacting to the budget presentation by Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah on the AFCON 2019.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has disclosed in Parliament that the country budgeted Six Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Thirty-Three Dollars and Eighty-Four Cents (US$6,365,033.84) for Ghana’s participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Four Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Two Dollars (US$4, 564, 352.00) was expended from the training tour up until the team exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stage.

The Minister further disclosed the Normalization committee has been tasked to produce a comprehensive report on the poor performance of the Senior National team in the tournament.

Below is how the money was expended:

The playing body Technical team Members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports Representatives of GHALCA Representatives of Old Footballers Some staff of the GFA Some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Some member of the Ghana Supporters Union Journalists

A further breakdown of the expenditure is provided as follows:

Airfare – $924,168

Per diem, players – $187,050

Per diem, technical staff – $129, 600

Per diem, additional technical staff – $90,750

Winning bonus, players – $965, 405

Winning bonus, technical – $347,027

Winning bonus, additional technical staff – $177,000

Accommodation – $1,143,519

Feeding – $419,300

Match Tickets 0 $41,750

Medicals – $44,574

Visa Fees – $8,541

Internal Transportation -$43,092

Incidentals – $42,576

Total; $4,564,352