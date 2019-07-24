Late Mills stood for the highest principles, ideals of democracy & leadership-Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized the late former President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Mr. Mahama who worked under Mills as Vice President until the demise of the former leader described his boss as a man who stood for the highest ideals of leadership.

He further described the demise of the late president as unquenchable grief that struck the entire nation.

Mr. Mahama took to his official Facebook page and wrote: “Seven years ago, today, our nation was struck with unquenchable grief and agony when President John Atta Mills departed to his maker. He was a man who stood for the highest ideals of leadership and for the greatest aspirations of our democracy.

RIP Prof.”

Some bigwigs and sympathizers of the main opposition NDC will this morning visit the Asomdwoee Park in Accra to witness a wreath-laying ceremony in late of the Late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

The Late President, Prof. JEA Mills passed on seven years ago.

According to a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukonor, the crucial ceremony this morning has necessitated the postponement of the vetting of the party’s parliamentary aspirants which was billed to take off today.