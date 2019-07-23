AUDIO: Late Mills was a walking miralce; we’ll perfect his legacies-CEO, Atta-Mills Institute

Chief Executive Officer for the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has described the late President as a walking miracle who defied medical science for 8-years before he passed on to glory seven years ago.

In his welcome address at the ongoing Maiden Seminar by the Institute on the theme: “Giving Hope to Building A Better Ghana Through Mindset Transformation”, Koku Anyidoho described his late boss as a man with a good heart.

Recounting how the late Mills died, he said some few aides who were around the late Mills at the 37 Military Hospital, we’re told by the doctor to allow the late Mills rest well because he defied medical science by living for 8 solid years to help on transforming and shaping policies to help develop Ghana.

He said the statement from the doctor meant that right from the campaign period to the time the late Mills became president, he was a walking miracle and that he added accounted for his unflinching faith in God.

Mr. Anyidoho who described the death of late Mills as painful said the time for mourning was over because it was time for the legacies if the late Mills to be kept alive and perfected.

He said although the late Mills was gone, his legacies would forever live on.

Koku Anyidoho maintained that he promised to perfect the legacies of his former boss hence the establishment of the institute.

He said the institute was established to help in the mindset transformation approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building.

He said the institute was also established to focus on creating a centre of research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas and ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills.

According to him, the institute is a non-profit, non-political, non-governmental and research, education, advocacy, and policy think-tank.

About the Atta-Mills Institute

The Institute is set up as non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social-democratic orientation. With a Mindset Transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a centre of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.

As the first and only Fulbright Scholar to have become President of any Nation; John Evans Atta-Mills was an accomplished, academic, educationist, scholar, teacher, sports enthusiast, sportsman, sports administrator, statesman, politician, and, public servant.

It’s objective is to constantly create the necessary critical thinking platforms to engage, government, the private sector players, and actors in the civil society sphere, in order to openly and transparently discuss issues that are impacting negatively on nation-building so as to build consensus on the best ways of retooling our approach to national development.

The values of the institute are geared toward striving for the betterment of human existence through deliberate positive disruptive thinking and teaching techniques of growing knowledge base.