Law preventing foreigners from engaging in retail business to be strictly enforced soon-GUTA hints

The Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) and its leadership are expected to engage with the Trades and Industry Minister, Mr. Alan Kyeremanten over measures to ensure that the law that prevents foreigners from engaging in petty trading and retail business is enforced.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for GUTA, Albert Offei, in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87/5Fm indicated that government was still in touch with them towards that arrangement.

He said institutions in the country mandated to enforce these laws have not done their job but believes the engagement with the ministry would help address the challenge.

He said GUTA would work closely with the Compliance Team as well as the various institutions towards the implementation of the law.

Retail traders in the Ashanti Regional capital and even in Accra recently accused foreigners, Nigerians especially, of engaging in retail trade, contrary to Section 27 of GIPC Act 865.

The law prohibits non-Ghanaians from engaging in retail trade in the jurisdiction.

Some of these foreign nationals have argued the law is contrary to the ECOWAS provision of free movement of goods and persons across the sub-region.

But Mr. Offei has maintained that despite the ECOWAS protocol, foreigners ware not allowed to engage in retailing in the country.

Section 27(1) of the Ghana Investments Trade and Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 865 states “a person who is not a citizen or enterprise which is not wholly-owned by citizens shall not invest or participate in sale of goods or provision of service in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a store.”

But according to Mr. Offei, the foreign traders have blatantly violated this provision.

He was however quick to add that the planned meeting would bring finality to the matter.

Touching also on the effect of the reduction in benchmark value by government, he said GUTA has for the past 3 months is working with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)-Customs Division on most of the modalities involving different lines of commodities and still working on the remaining few.

He indicated that the reduction so far has helped businesses to transfer some benefits of the price reduction ranging between 10%-15% to the consumer.

He further noted the reduction has contributed to the stability of prices on the market, even in the midst of currency depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

He encouraged members to ensure consumers benefit from the benefits of the reduction in terms of pricing of goods and services.