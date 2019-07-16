LIMITED REGISTRATION: 1.2 Million Persons were registered-EC

The Electoral Commission has disclosed that a total of about 1.2million new voters were registered under the limited voter registration exercise which ended last week with about 8500 challenges.

The disclosure came from the Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe in an interview with Radio Ghana in Kumasi.

He indicated that the commission had initially projected to register about 700,000 but at the end of the exercise, 1.2million were registered.

He was however quick that the 1.2million figure was provisional since the EC was still checking the actual figure with the Voter Management System (VMS) to delete multiple registrations.

“… it’s a provisional figure because we are now checking on the machine itself, we always have to use pen drive to take the data from the system into the VMS [Voter Management System], so we want to be sure that we have captured everybody who registered… so that we come out with the actual figure,” he said.

“The law states that your name should appear only once on the register but when we started exporting the figures into the database, there is a high rate of registrations,” he added.

The .. Ashanti region he noted had the highest number registered voters with a figure of 209,810 new voters followed by the Greater Accra, then Eastern and Central regions.

“This year the challenge system was very very low, maybe we are understanding ourselves because some of the challenges are just flimsy. The person will just look at your face and say you are not a Ghanaian, you are under age and the rest. But when you appear before the committee, we realised that the challenge had no basis,” Dr. Quaicoe said.