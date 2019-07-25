Mahama Boy Tipped To win Amenfi West NDC primaries

Majority of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party delegates in the Amenfi West Constituency in the Western Region have declared their unflinching support for one Gordon Sarfo-Adu ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries on August 24, 2019, Weekend Today can report

The Amenfi-West seat which is a safe seat for the NDC, according to our sources, will be hotly contested between the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Hon Eric Afful and Mr. Sarfo-Adu who is perceived to be the darling boy of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Sarfo-Adu who is an environmental specialist, sources within the party in the constituency said has become a toast of the NDC’s delegates.

In an interview with Weekend Today yesterday via telephone on condition of anonymity, a member of the executive of the constituency underscored the enormous contribution Mr. Sarfo-Adu had made towards the growth of the party in the area.

Mincing no words, the Amenfi West NDC executive member said, it would be disastrous for the party in the area to retain their sitting MP.

Although the NDC executive failed to give reasons for rejecting the incumbent MP, he maintained that Mr. Sarfo-Adu would do better for the party when given the opportunity to represent them in the next Parliament.

“Even when he is not an MP the kind of things this young man (referring to Sarfo-Adu) is doing for us is amazing”, he said.

“ His selfless nature and kindest heart alone make him a good leader, as well as a parliamentary material”, the NDC man extolled.

Meanwhile, our investigations among the NDC delegates in the constituency also confirmed that Mr. Sarfo Adu who was expected to be vetted yesterday by the NDC’s vetting Committee was the favourite among the other contestants.

For instance, a lady who gave her name as Afua Mansa, and said she is a delegate noted how beneficial it would be for the party in the constituency if Mr. Sarfo-Adu becomes the party’s parliamentary candidate.

“We stand to gain a lot if Sarfo-Adu is elected as our parliamentary candidate for the 2020 polls”, she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sarfo Adu is confident that he will become the next MP in the area on the ticket of the NDC.

Speaking to Weekend Today from Takoradi last Saturday, the environmentalist said, he would build a robust and vibrant NDC in Amenfi West through grassroots mobilisation and effective branch work.

This, he said would be done through the creation of income-generating activities in each branch of the party.

“Engaging the youth to gain meaningful employment through formal education and skills development training will be my topmost priority”, he promised.

He explained that since most of his constituents are farmers, he would form cooperative farmers’ association so as to make them effective in accessing resources and farming inputs to enhance their productivity.