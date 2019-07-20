Mahama tours Ahafo Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a courtesy call on a number of Chiefs in the Ahafo Region on Friday, as part of my two day working visit to the region.

They include the Bechem Manhene, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II and the Hwidiem Manhene Osuodumgya Barima Appia Dwaa Boafo. The others are the Duayaw Nkwanta Manhene Nana Boakye Tromo III and the Techimentia Krontihene Nana Ampong Kromantan.

According to Mr. Mahama “The working visit has been an opportunity to continue my regular interactions with the chiefs and people, listen to their concerns, note their expectations, and also thank supporters and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their overwhelming endorsement as leader of the party.”

He said “In all the areas I visited on Friday including Tanoso, Duayaw Nkwanta, Bechem, Techimentia and Hwidiem, my interactions with the people continue to confirm worsening living conditions of Ghanaians, unbearable hardship, price increases, slow business, low output for farmers, insecurity, abandoned social infrastructure projects, deteriorating facilities including that of health education, water systems and roads, unfulfilled promises by President Akufo-Addo among others. ”

The flag bearer reminded the residents of the people-friendly policies of the NDC, which is the reason why we remain the party that has always prioritized the true development of our communities, opening them up to benefit from the national cake, and ensuring that the projects impact positively on the lives of the people.

He also assured the residents that “our next administration in 2021, God willing, shall resume work on all the projects abandoned by Nana Akufo-Addo. We will also aggressively improve their living conditions by fixing the current wobbling economy, which only favours a few family and friends of the President.”