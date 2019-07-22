Maiden Atta-Mills Institute Lecture Series set to come off tomorrow

The Atta-Mills Institute is set to organize the Maiden Edition of the Atta-Mills Institute Seminar Series.

The Seminar Series has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 4.30pm at the Auditorium of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Organizers have asked the public not to miss the event because it would be a “very sizzling history-making illuminating Event”.

Speakers invited to the event include Kenneth Ghartey, a law lecturer at the Lancaster University, East Legon; Nene Kassai VIII known in private life as Mike Gizoh; Rev. Emmanuel Tsegah, the Principal Medical Health Officer, University of Ghana Medical Services.

The rest are Rev. (rtd) Kwaku Aframa, lecturer, School of Performing Arts-University of Ghana, Legon, and Kwaku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atta-Mills Institute.

The event is on the theme: “Giving Hope to Building a Better Ghana Through Mindset Transformation”.

The Institute is set up as non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social-democratic orientation. With a Mindset Transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a centre of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.

As the first and only Fulbright Scholar to have become President of any Nation; John Evans Atta-Mills was an accomplished, academic, educationist, scholar, teacher, sports enthusiast, sportsman, sports administrator, statesman, politician, and, public servant.