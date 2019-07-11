Making women equal like men would render Ghanaian men useless in next 20 years-Counsellor Lutterodt

Controversial counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, is claiming that Ghanaian men will become useless in the next 20 years.

His reason for saying that was due to the fact that women were being projected as equals before men.

He said since the end of the second world war in 1945, women have been projected to be equal to men and due to that, it has affected the way women see men.

To him, women have been projected to be superior like men hence the majority of them see themselves as equal to men.

The counsellor said due to women empowerment, women have developed the tendency of becoming lords over the husbands and heads of the family.

In his view, it is an agenda being championed by the devil and must be resisted.

He is, therefore, calling on men to fight against it because it is a wrong agenda.

‘’We are supporting the bread eater [women] against the bread-winner [men], how would it work? I want Rainbow Radio to quote me saying 20 years to come in Ghana, men would become useless in this country because the way we are going, we are empowering women to become their bosses which were an agenda started since 1945,’’ he added.

Counsellor Lutterodt was speaking on marriage and whether it was the man or woman who was supposed to leave his father and mother and be joined in union with the partner.

He said the burden is on both the man and woman because marriage is a union. However, it is the responsibility of the man to take care of the home.

He spoke to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.