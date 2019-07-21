Mama Gee was promoting witchcraft & prostitution- Prophet Oduro

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has described the activities of Mama Gee, the lady who was arrested by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), for the sale of unapproved drugs, like witchcraft.

The man of God in a sermon on Sunday, July 21, 2019, said the lady was not engaging in business as some may see it, rather she was into witchcraft and the promotion of prostitution.

Mama Gee was arrested after a video of her advertising her so-called herbal drugs which she claims can make those who patronise them, get anything they want from the men who sleep with them.

It caused outrage on Social media with many calling for her arrest and FDA swung in with the Police to arrest her.

Although the lady has come out to defend herself by claiming that the business was legitimate, the outspoken man of God says her activities were not far from witchcraft and prostitution.

He indicated that the lady was promoting and leading ladies astray by teaching them how to hypnotize men and steal from them.

He has, therefore, asked Mama Gee to change from her evil ways and accept Christ as Lord and personal saviour.

“If you are related to Mama Gee, tell her to repent before it is too late. She is on a path to destruction l, and so tell her to repent. What she is doing will not last forever, it will surely come to do an end. She has to repent. I would also advise those patronising her products to change and repeat because Christ will return soon and reward people according to their works.”

He also indicated that the activities of Mama Gee are just like that if the fake prophets who are capitalizing on the stupidity of lazy Christians by selling to them all manner of oils in the name if prophecy and miracles.