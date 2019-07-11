Mama Gee will be prosecuted over sale of unauthorised drugs-FDA

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mr. James Lartey hinted of prosecution against Elizabeth Torgbor, popularly known as Mama Gee for selling unregistered products she claimed are good for sex enhancement.

Mr. Lartey told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the FDA prior to the arrest went to the suspect to ask to come to the authority for regularisation of her services but failed to do so.

He said the FDA has referred the matter to the police for further action to be taken.

He said the authority has also taken samples if her unapproved drugs for laboratory tests to check the efficacy of the drugs.

Mama Gee was arrested yesterday, Wednesday 10th July 2019 in Accra.

A statement by the FDA to that effect said: “The Food and Drugs Authority with the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police service has effected the arrest of Elizabeth Torgbor popularly known as Mama Gee over sales of products which has not been registered by the FDA”

“This follows the attention of the FDA drawn to social media videos by Mama Gee claiming she has sexual enhancers and other products which have not been registered by the FDA. Mama Gee was arrested on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at her Shop at Madina.”

The FDA also called on the public to desist from patronising all products from Mama Gee, since they had not been approved by the authority.

“The FDA wishes to advise the general public not to patronise such products from Mama Gee since it has not been approved by the authority and the claims cannot be substantiated.”

Meanwhile, the authority has called on the public to assist them with any other additional and relevant information on the illegal operations of Mama Gee.

“The General Public is therefore advised to contact the FDA should they have additional relevant information on this issue or any other FDA related issue through any of the following contacts 0299802932/0299802933 or call the FDA’s shortcode 4015 on all networks excerpt Glo.”