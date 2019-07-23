Man Stabbed to death Over T-Shirt

A 32-year-old young man known as Latif has allegedly stabbed his friend to death over a T-shirt at Godanturu, a farming community in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased whose name has been given as Shaban had a confrontation with Latif in the early hours of today over the Latif’s inability to pay for a T-shirt bought.

Baba who is a nephew of the deceased disclosed that the late Shaban in the company of about 20 other friends including Latif had a common wooden sitting place popularly known as ‘base’.

They decided to make the deceased their Chairman and agreed on a weekly GHc1 contribution for the welfare of the group.

Mr. Baba further narrated that T-shirts for the group were also printed and supplied to every member for later payment to be done.

Mr. Latif defaulted in payment for some weeks now making the group to confront him today.

When confronted, he said he was no longer interested in the affairs of the group.

The deceased, Shaban who is the Chairman of the group, therefore, requested for their T-Shirt. This infuriated Mr. Latif, making him pull out a sharp object believed to be scissors and stabbed his Chairman in the abdomen.

Mr. Shaban started bleeding profusely and passed on minutes later.

Latif was arrested and sent to the Salaga Divisional Police Command whilst investigations are ongoing.

The body of Shaban has since been deposited at the Salaga Hospital Mortuary.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe