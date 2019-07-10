Medikal is not a rapper, his lyrics are weak but Sarkodie is King of Rap Music-GH Mouthpiece

Socialite girl, Rita Essuaman popularly known as GH Mouthpiece has described Sarkodie as the King of Rap Music.

In an up close and personal with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said, the only musician with the bragging rights, as the king of rap music, is Sarkodie.

In her view, there is no artiste in Ghana who can compare himself to the 2019 Vodafone Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Decade’.

She said not even Medikal, who was also crowned the rapper of the year could compare himself to Sarkodie.

She said Medikal is only depending on hypes to call himself the king of rap music.

‘’Sarkodie is the king of rap music in Ghana. In my opinion, he is the king of rap music,’’ she said.

When the host drew her attention to the fact that Medikal had said he was the king of rap music she said, ‘’as for Medikal, I do not want to talk about him. But we are all aware that the name Medikal is for hype, you mention the name Medikal, and it is followed by hype.’’

GH Mouthpiece said her position is held by the majority of Ghanaians and from the depth of their hearts, they [Ghanaians] know that Medikal is not really doing any good music.’’

‘’When we talk of good Ghanaian music, the name Medikal is nowhere near good Ghanaian music. When we talk about good Ghanaian music that can travel internationally, Medikal’s music is not part of it. His lyrics seem very weak,’’ she added.

‘’I am saying what most Ghanaians think. He is not an international artiste,’’ she insisted.

She further posited that the awards Medikal won at this year’s VGMAs, were out of sympathy and not his creativity or talent.

”There were better musicians in the category he won the awards. Medikal is not a rapper, his music and lyrics are weak.”