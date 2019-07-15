Methodist Church Ghana will not accept Gay marriages despite UK’s approval

The Methodist Church Ghana is in a tango with its Methodist Church in UK over its decision to start presiding over gay marriages.

The Superintendent Minister of the Dzorwulu Methodist Church, Bishop Stephen Ayensu Bosomtwe, has stated that the Methodist Church Ghana will not compromise its biblical principles to support same-sex marriage in the church.

The Methodist Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July Wednesday July 3, 2019, voted in favour of a policy that could lead to the church embracing same-sex unions.

The motion, which was passed by 247 votes against 48, agrees, in principle, to the marriage of same-sex couples on Methodist premises.

The vote does not automatically mean same-sex weddings are permitted, since a proposal was made to vote on a second time at a conference in July 2020.

But Dzorwulu Methodist Bishop says the Church in Ghana will not accept gay sex relationships in the Church.

According to him, even if the UK Methodist church withdraws its assistance for Ghana, the Methodist Church Ghana will still not support the idea of blessing same-sex marriages.

He said, “We won’t go hungry, God is alive and He will cater for us…Nothing can convince us to give in except Jesus Christ Himself permits us.”